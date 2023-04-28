NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a group of individuals who reportedly committed an armed burglary of a St. Roch area business.

Early Friday morning (April 28) just after 2:20 a.m., security cameras captured four subjects armed with guns, entering a business in the 2000 block of Gentilly Boulevard. According to officers, the subjects took money from the cash register, and bottles of alcohol before leaving.

The NOPD says the group fled the scene in a silver Kia Soul that reportedly had no license plate. There are no formal descriptions of the wanted subjects but they were last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts black pants with a blue stripe with white shoes another wore grey pants with red shoes and another had black ad brown hair.

All subjects wore face coverings.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

