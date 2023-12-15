NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans reports turbine 5 is back in operation ahead of a predicted rainy weekend, though turbine 4 remains out of commission.

Heavy rain and power issues caused flooding across the New Orleans area earlier this month. Part of the issue was that turbines 4 and 5 weren’t in operation at the time.

Though now, the SWBNO reports that turbine 5 is ready to accommodate the rainfall. It can manage about one inch of rainfall in the first hour and a half and an inch of rain each hour after that.

“Even with Turbine 5 back in operation, we cannot be too careful when it comes to high intensity rains. While we have power capacity and the personnel resources to handle this weekend’s forecasted rainfall, we know these turbines may fail at any time. In any instance of failure happens, there is a possibility that draining the streets of New Orleans will take longer than our customers are accustomed to,” said SWBNO Executive Director Ghassan Korban.

The SWBNO asks residents to be vigilant and weather aware. Sign up for NOLA Ready alerts to stay informed about weather impacts.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts