NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As part of a National Day of Action with universities across the nation, students marched in support of Palestine near Tulane University’s campus on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Protesters marched down St. Charles Avenue, chanting and holding signs promoting the freedom of Palestinian people.

They called on Tulane University to denounce Israel’s genocide and to drop all charges against a Palestinian protester who was arrested at a previous protest.

Tulane released a statement saying that this was not a sanctioned event by the school but supported Tulane’s united front against Antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism.

