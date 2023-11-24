NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Every championship football team needs a soundtrack as you cheer them on, and providing that for the Green Wave fans is the Tulane University Marching Band.

It’s the sound that fills Yulman Stadium for every touchdown.

Drum major Luanna Fajardo emphasizes the serious work the band puts in to entertain at the games.

“It takes a considerable amount of time to produce what we do and put it on the field. We learn new shows every few weeks, and I just want people to see the effort and time commitment that goes into it,” said Fajardo.

The band consists of students from various majors as well as some students from neighboring college Loyola University. The effort can be seen on the field and in the stands. This success is impressive for a program that didn’t exist for a while, so much so that they’ve developed a nickname.

“The band restarted in 2005, and lately, folks have been regularly calling us the Sound of Uptown, so I think that’s starting to stick,” said Assistant Director of Bands Dylan Koester.

Claire Reifschneider, the other Green Wave drum major, notes that the recent successes of Tulane football have brought a spotlight to the band.

“It’s been incredible to watch the team as they’ve pulled through for us as a school. It’s been a unique experience gaining exposure for the band. We’re more visible than ever, and it’s been an incredible opportunity for our growth and visibility within the school,” said drum major Claire Refschneider.

