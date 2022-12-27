NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Lower Garden District Tuesday morning left one man dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Investigations began just after 8:40 a.m. when someone reported gunshots in the area. Responding officers a 29-year-old man in the 300 block of Julia Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information, in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The lead investigator in this investigation is Miles Guirreri. Anyone with information about this occurrence can contact Guirreri and the Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at (504) 822-1111 to submit any tips or information anonymously.

