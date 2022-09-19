NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The man accused of killing former Saints player Will Smith was supposed to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on Monday, but the date was pushed back.

Cardell Hayes was convicted of manslaughter for shooting and killing Smith during a road rage incident in 2016. Hayes served five years of his 25-year sentence before being granted a new trial because the original verdict was not unanimous.

The judge granted a request from prosecutors to delay the new trial. No new date has been set.