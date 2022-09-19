NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A murder case that happened years ago is being tried by Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams. In 2017, Darren Bridges was accused of shooting NOPD Officer Marcus McNeil to death during a traffic stop in New Orleans East.

Bridges pled not guilty back in November 2017. The DA’s Office announced that Darren Bridges is facing a First Degree Murder charge.

“Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the family and friends of fallen NOPD Officer Marcus McNeil who was killed in the line of duty in the fall of 2017,” said District Attorney Jason Williams.