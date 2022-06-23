NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, June 22, the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works contractor Wallace C. Drennan closed Broadway St. from Earhart Blvd. to Colapissa St. to vehicular traffic for approximately two days due to an emergency sewer point repair.

City officials said security fencing and signage will be installed around the intersection and flaggers will be onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians.

Broadway St. from Earhart Blvd. to Colapissa St. will be closed to vehicular traffic while crews complete the sewer point repair and Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans conducts a full inspection to avoid the possibility of a sewage backup.

Drivers can take a detour from Colapissa St. to Pine St. until the expected reopening date of Friday, June 24.

Questions about this project or the City’s Capital Improvement Program can call 504.658.ROAD (7623) or visit roadwork@nola.gov.