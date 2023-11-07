NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Popular neighborhood bar Tracey’s will be moving to a new location seven blocks away on Magazine Street.

Owners confirm construction is already underway at the new location for Tracey’s, which has been an Irish Channel fixture for 13 years, especially during football games, and St. Patrick’s Day.

Tracey’s currently is located at the corner of Magazine and Third Streets at 2604 Magazine Street in the Irish Channel.

They will be moving across from Walgreens on Magazine at 3226 Magazine Street, next to Bulldog Bar. The new location had previously been a few other restaurants in recent years.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories