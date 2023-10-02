NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New York City’s Toy Fair is heading to New Orleans after 118 years in the Big Apple.

Toy Fair organizers said the show will be moved to New Orleans in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

The shows are expected to bring in attendees from across the globe to “the largest play-focused experience” that will unify the toy industry ecosystem.

The Toy Association was founded in 1916 as a nonprofit trade association established to represent all businesses that create toys and youth entertainment products for all ages.

“After gathering opinions from key retailers, members/exhibitors of The Toy Association and based on a number of evaluation factors including timing, high-quality space availability, access to transportation, and affordability for exhibitors and attendees, it became clear that New Orleans would be the best fit for the Toy Fair – and best meet the needs of all our diverse guests,” said Toy Association President and CEO Steve Pasierb.

Officials with New Orleans & Co. stated New Orleans is the ideal location for the event, citing its state-of-the-art facilities, brand-new airport, renowned restaurants, museums, music and more.

“New Orleans is globally celebrated as a center of creativity and innovation—a perfect fit for Toy Fair. While we know our community is uniquely built to host events like this one, this major win for our city is a testimony to the hard work and professionalism of our respective staffs as well as how we have positioned New Orleans to attract and take advantage of these opportunities,” said New Orleans & Co. President and CEO Walt Leger, III.

The iconic event is projected to bring in 20,000 attendees to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories