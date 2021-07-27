Town hall set to discuss future of Municipal Auditorium

Leo Watermeier and Morgan Clevenger are distributing signs opposing City Hall’s move to Municipal Auditorium in Armstrong Park. (Photo courtesty: Friends of Armstrong Park)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The fight continues tonight for the future of the Municipal Auditorium and Congo Square.

Tonight beginning at 5:30, the Save Our Soul Coalition is hosting a town hall meeting at Homer Plessy Charter School.

The group says the fight to stop City Hall from moving into the vacant auditorium is far from over. The auditorium has been abandoned since Hurricane Katrina and is need of major renovations.

$38-million in FEMA money is on the table, but could go away if the city does not agree on restoring the site. Save Our Soul Coalition is hopeful tonight’s discussion will outline what residents want in what they say is a historical space.

The group has an anonymous survey available and they’re hoping people take ownership in the process.

Although Mayor LaToya Cantrell would like the location to become City Hall, her power on the issue has been taken away by the New Orleans City Council.

Anyone who cannot make the meeting can watch via Zoom by using https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6515610992 Meeting ID: 651 561 0992.

If you miss tonight’s meeting, another meeting will be held Wednesday evening at 5:30.