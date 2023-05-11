NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In an effort to aid in the recovery of a Touro nurse who was struck by a vehicle biking home from Jazz Fest, the hospital is holding a blood drive in her honor.

Touro Hospital has called upon the public to donate in support of Kat Elkins, who remains hospitalized after sustaining severe injuries in the April 29 hit-and-run accident. The New Orleans Police Department is currently searching for a white sedan, possibly an Acura, and its driver as a part of the investigation.

The Blood Center provides blood, blood components, and plasma primarily for hospitals across South Louisiana and parts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. All blood types are welcome to donate so that the supply may be plentiful especially donors with type O.

Those looking to donate are encouraged to make an appointment on the Blood Center website. The blood drive will be held Monday (May 15) and will run from noon until 5 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.