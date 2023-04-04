NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The federal judge overseeing the Consent Decree, Susie Morgan, over the New Orleans Police Department is ordering the Interim Superintendent, the mayor and several other top city officials to attend a meeting in her courtroom.

The topic of the hearing is the “alternative police response” program that allows citizens to handle low-priority non-injury 911 calls.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell told WGNO on Tuesday (April 4) she thinks the consent decree overall hurts the city’s effort to hire more officers.

“When I listen to officers that are currently separated or I listen to officers that are currently on the force, that consent decree comes up. even at a time when we’re trying to hire up, and this is an impediment, yet we’ve made progress and not only that, we are the model department for the united states of America. you’ve heard the monitor say it, you’ve heard the judge say it. what is the problem?” said Mayor Cantrell.

Cantrell added she will no longer allow the NOPD or other city officials to attend public hearings on the consent decree as they have become a drain on city resources.

The hearing is set to take place a week from April 5.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.