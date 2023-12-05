NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Tony Award-winning musical “Annie” is making a stop at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans in 2024.

According to a release, a new tour for the musical will come to the Saenger Theatre for three performances from April 5, 2024, to April 7, 2024.

The musical follows the story of Little Orphan Annie, who “has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner.”

The show will also feature popular songs including “Maybe,” “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You” and “Tomorrow.”

Rainier “Rainey” Treviño will play Annie, Stefanie Londino will play Miss Hannigan, Christopher Swan will play Oliver Warbucks, Julia Nicole Hunter will play Grace and Mark Woodard will play FDR.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8. For more information, visit the Saenger Theatre website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts