NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— As gun violence continues to strike New Orleans, three more shootings were reported in the city Wednesday evening–the most recent death being a 2-year-old boy.

The New Orleans Police Department says that the latest shooting occurred in the Hollygrove area, in the 8600 block of Apple Street.

BREAKING — 2-year-old shot and killed in New Orleans. We’re on the way to the scene now. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/mjon6vX9VF — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) June 23, 2022

Early reports show that around 6:15, the toddler sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Details on how the shooting occurred were unclear in the early reports of the shooting.

The child’s name has not yet been released.

About half an hour earlier, the NOPD responded to the intersection of Basin and Bienville streets where three men were also shot on Wednesday evening. The victims’ ages were not listed.

These two shootings come after a man was found dead on the side of a road in Central City after having been shot.

Police continue to investigate all three shootings. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the NOPD immediately.