NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Viral TikTok food critic Keith Lee ranked New Orleans as #1 on his list after having a taste of what the Big Easy has to offer during his 2023 food tour.

Lee began his food tour in August of 2023. In a recent TikTok post, he ranked his stops by least to most favorite. He said his rankings are based on how likely he would be to go back to each city for its food scene.

Here’s how the cities ranked:

New Orleans Houston Chicago Las Vegas Los Angeles Detroit New York Atlanta

What gave New Orleans an edge over the other cities? Lee said it was the customer service.

“Everywhere we went, we felt like family. It felt like I was going to my cousin’s house. It didn’t feel like I was going to a restaurant. It didn’t feel like I was going to an establishment. It felt like I was going to auntie’s, mawmaw’s, pawpaw’s — whoever’s house you want to go to. That’s what it felt like,” he said on TikTok.

He stopped at a handful of metro area businesses, including Monday Restaurant and Bar, BSweet Cakes and Bistro, Kajunlicious Food Therapy, AJ’s Jazzy Grill, Sweet Thangs NOLA and Stampdat Soul and Seafood.

In September, some of the businessowners talked to WGNO about their experience with Lee in town.

A spokesperson for Monday said Lee bought over six orders of the restaurant’s sweet potato beignets. And his rating of them? A 9.5/10 for him and a 10/10 for his wife.

“What we liked about Keith is that he left us an honest review and supports Black businesses. We gained over 14,000 followers on TikTok after his review and over 5,000 on Instagram.”

Stricen Carter, the owner of Sweet Thangs NOLA, said, “When he walked through the door, I was overjoyed. I ran to give him a hug.”

“I left 15 pounds heavier. That is not an exaggeration. And would I do it again? Absolutely. Immediately. Today. Right now. Pack the bags. Get on the plane. See y’all later,” Lee said.

