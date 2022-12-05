NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple shooting after a woman and two men, arrived at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds early Monday morning.

According to the NOPD the shooting happened in the Tulane/ Gravier area in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street at about 1:06 a.m. Officers say the victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Their conditions have not been released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.

