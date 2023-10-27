NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a three-month-old in the Pines Village neighborhood on Friday, Oct. 27.

It happened in the 4400 block of Cessna Court around 7:21 a.m.

Police responded to a report of a three-month-old not breathing.

At the scene, officers located a mother and her three kids suffering from what they believe was carbon monoxide poisoning. The three-month-old died on the scene.

The mother and her other two children, ages 13 and seven, were taken to the hospital.

Through further investigation, officers learned that the mother placed a generator inside the home in an attempt to warm the house after the power went out before bed.

The death is being investigated as an accident.

