NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A fire in the Lower Ninth Ward Monday consumed one home and damaged another, leaving three people without a place to live.

On July 31, the New Orleans Fire Department says they received a call at 7:26 p.m. reporting a fire in the 5600 block of St. Claude Avenue. The first engine arrived at 7:34 p.m. but quickly called for a second alarm once they saw the two-story wooden framed unoccupied home engulfed in smoke with flames coming from the middle and rear.

The second engine arrived at 7:36 p.m.

Firefighters said the flames began to spread to the neighboring homes causing smoke, fire, and water damage to the siding, windows, and ceiling. All residents were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters also report the center and rear of the first home collapsed inward.

16 units carrying 44 firefighters were able to get the home under control by 9:10 p.m. No injuries were reported but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, and Entergy responded to the incident. The American Red Cross was on scene to assist the residents.

