NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three people are without a home Sunday after a 2-alarm-fire in an Uptown neighborhood. The New Orleans Fire Department received the call at about 5:10 a.m. and was on the scene 7 minutes later.

The NOFD responded to a single-story wood-framed shotgun double house in the 1800 Block of Jena St. at 5:17 a.m. and when firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the back of the home. It was discovered that the fire had started in a detached shed in the backyard and spread to the house.

Due to how close the surrounding homes were, along with the thick leafy trees restricting the visibility of the firefighters, a second alarm was called at 5:36 p.m., according to the NOFD. All residents were able to get out safely.

The blaze also traveled to another detached shed at a nearby home but did not do damage to the house on the property.

In total, 15 trucks carrying 43 firefighters were able to get the blaze under control at 6:31 a.m. No injuries were reported from the incident and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.