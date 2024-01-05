ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — Thousands of people are without power in Algiers on Friday, Jan. 5.

Entergy’s outage map indicates that over 9,000 people are affected. It’s estimated that power will be restored around 11:30 a.m.

More information can be found on Entergy’s website.

