ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — Thousands of people are without power in Algiers on Friday, Jan. 5.
Entergy’s outage map indicates that over 9,000 people are affected. It’s estimated that power will be restored around 11:30 a.m.
More information can be found on Entergy’s website.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Thousands face power outage in Algiers
- House prepares contempt of Congress resolution for Hunter Biden
- Blinken heads to Middle East in an effort to contain the war
- Man wanted for allegedly running girlfriend, her children off road in Houma
- Winter storm is forecast to hit Northeast, Mid-Atlantic with heavy snow, dangerous ice