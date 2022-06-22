NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A man is dead after a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene in the Little Woods area in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road, on a call of a Homicide by Shooting.

When they arrived officers the man was found suffering from an “undetermined amount” of gunshot wounds to his body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

This is the third person within the last 12 hours to be shot and killed in the same area.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, NOPD found two men shot that had been fatally shot in the area within close proximity to each other.

The victims identity and official cause of death will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with information on the crime can call Seventh District officers at (504) 658-6070.