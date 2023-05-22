Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying an alleged suspect in the deadly December shooting of Comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.

On December 23, 2022, a shooting happened at a Rouses in the 700 block of Baronne Street when Montrell was caught in the crossfire and killed. Since then, investigations have led to the arrest of two individuals.

The first was Jabril Cowart who was located in Houston Jan. 5 by the NOPD and U.S. Marshals and arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. The next day (Jan. 6) NOPD arrested Dyamonique Smith, on an accessory charge.

The New Orleans Police Department is currently searching for a third individual who they have been searching for since January. There is no formal description of the wanted subject surveillance cameras captured the man entering the store that day with a grey hooded jacket, black pants, and a black backpack.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.