Thieves steal $10,000 in roofing shingles from NOLA Habitat for Humanity on Halloween

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A local non-profit organization says it was robbed on Halloween night. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity says a group of thieves stole 270 bundles of new roof shingles, enough to build put on four homes.

The shingles were donated and had a value of about $10,000.

A spokesperson told WGNO -TV that they were stored behind the Habitat (NOAHH) office building on Elysian Fields in a fenced area.

Thieves steal $10,000 in roofing shingles from NOLA Habitat for Humanity on Halloween

Thieves steal $10,000 in roofing shingles from NOLA Habitat for Humanity on Halloween

Thieves steal $10,000 in roofing shingles from NOLA Habitat for Humanity on Halloween

Thieves steal $10,000 in roofing shingles from NOLA Habitat for Humanity on Halloween

Habitat is seeking donations to cover the losses: https://habitatnola.givecloud.co/giving

This wasn’t the first time something like this has happened. In an email, a spokesperson said that about two weeks ago, one of NOAHH’s storage pods was broken into, and about $4,500 worth of tools were stolen.

Earlier this year, St. Tammany Habitat for Humanity was also targeted by criminals and lost building supplies and tools.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.