Big Freedia performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The numbers don’t lie — festival organizers are celebrating another successful year after revealing the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival brought in 460,000 people this year.

Despite a weather delay and talk of long lines due to the new cashless system, crowds still made their way to the Fair Grounds to celebrate two weekends of great food and music.

This year’s festival focused on celebrating and honoring Louisiana artists like composer Terence Blanchard and festival giants like the ‘Tan Canary’ Johnny Adams.

Quint Davis, who is the director of the festival, says he couldn’t help but acknowledge this year’s success after revealing that 460,000 people attended the event.

“The success of Jazz Fest owes everything to the magic of New Orleans and to all of the culture bearers of the State of Louisiana,” he said.

Jazz Fest served up more than 100 different dishes of Louisiana’s famous cuisine from an only-at-Jazz Fest menu. Festgoers also saw three acclaimed arts and crafts fairs that showcased handmade crafts from Louisiana vendors.

Dates for next year have already been set. Those looking to attend can start making plans for April 26 through May 5 of 2024.

“We’re already working on next year’s festival. Let’s do it again,” said Davis.

