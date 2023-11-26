NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just in time for the holidays, The Salvation Army has announced a new way for people to give back this year.

The new program, titled “The Empty Stocking Fund,” is a web fundraising tool. Those wishing to give back can do so by scanning a QR code.

According to The Salvation Army, the new program will not only help families financially during this holiday season but also provide aid year-round, offering essentials such as food, housing, social services and spiritual guidance to those in need.

Those wishing to give back can also do so by rounding up or donating at one of The Salvation Army’s community partner registers or visiting their website.

The Salvation Army has also introduced an electronic payment method available at the Red Kettle stations throughout the Greater New Orleans area.

The locations are as follows:

All New Orleans Robért Fresh Market locations

PJ’s Coffee located at 5432 Magazine Street

PJ’s Coffee located at 2140 Magazine Street

Little Miss Muffin located at 244 Metairie Road

Altar’d State located inside of Lakeside Mall

