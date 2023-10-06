NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) celebrated the promotions of 20 firefighters on Friday, Oct. 6.

Led by Superintendent Roman Nelson, the ceremony promoted 17 members to the rank of district chief. Notably, among those promoted was Katherine Jahncke, who is the first woman to lead one of the Department’s fire districts.

Firefighters Justin Alonzo, Gavin Murrary and Daves Williams were promoted to the rank of fire captains.

“In your new supervisor roles we need you to be fully engaged and focused on the engagement of your team members. And that starts by being clear with your subordinates on your expectations as a leader and what you expect to see out of them.” said Nelson.

