NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Emeril Group announced that a new restaurant is coming to downtown New Orleans.

According to The Emeril Group, the new restaurant will be called 34 Restaurant & Bar and is planned to open in late spring.

34 Bar & Restaurant will take inspiration from chef Emeril Lagasse’s Portuguese heritage and his mother Hilda Mederios, to whom he attributes his interest and passion for the culinary arts.

His son, E.J. Lagasse will collaborate with Emeril on the project.

According to The Emeril Group, the “34” in the name signifies Emeril’s partnership between him and his son on the new restaurant concept.

The restaurant will have tapas-style shared plates, a jamon bar and an “internationally influenced wine and cocktail program.

34 Restaurant & Bar will be located at 710 Baronne St.

