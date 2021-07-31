The City of New Orleans reminds residents to pay attention and slow down in school zones

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the City of New Orleans announced that school zone cameras and school zone warning lights will be activated over the next few weeks for the new school year beginning Monday, August 2, 2021.

School zone hours will be from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.

The City wants to remind drivers to carefully observe posted speed limits and exercise caution in school zones, including no cell phone use, and stopping for children crossing the street.

Overall, the city encourages all drivers to slow down.

The city of New Orleans mentioned crashes at higher speeds create more force and are therefore more likely to be fatal.

Drivers can expect to see enforcement of 20 mph school zone speed limits.