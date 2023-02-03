NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Families of a Louisiana National Guard Unit wished their family members well as they prepare to head out to Southwest Asia.

A deployment ceremony was held Friday (Feb. 3) at the National World War II Museum for the 150 members. The brave men and women will be assisting the Army in a mission called Operation Spartan Shield.

The unit most recently helped with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida but they are ready to use their skills half way around the world.

“We support maintenance companies so anything you can imagine if it rolls if it shoots if it has electricity, we have the guys to fix it. We have specialty mechanics not just from Louisiana but from some of the surrounding states,” said Captian Michael Daughtry.

This is the first time since Operation Desert Storm in Kuwait in the 90s the unit has been deployed overseas. They leave Sunday (Feb. 5) and are expected back in time for Christmas.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.