NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s not every day in New Orleans you’ll see huskies and longhorns walking down the streets, but that’s exactly the case with the Sugar Bowl just a few days away.

“Super excited. I can’t wait. I love being down here and taking on Texas,” Washington fan Marcos Ahumada said.

“We’re super excited. We’ve been waiting for this for a long-time man, and where better else to do it than New Orleans, right?” Texas fans Bobby and Reece Frank said.

For both of these teams, it’s their first trip to the college football playoffs; and for many of these fans, it’s their first trip to New Orleans.

“Never been to New Orleans. Been a bucket list for mine. Been wanting to go down for a long time, so we went to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta a while back and now we’re back here in New Orleans and this is very exciting. My wife and I are loving it,” Washington fan Eric Olson said.

“We’ve never been here before. This is pretty crazy and it’s not even night time yet, so we’re very excited,” Washington fans Chris and Tina McGlothlen said.

When it comes to plans before the game, these people have their lists to complete, starting of course with the good eats and drinks.

“I’ve gone to Oceanas for the chargrilled oysters, which are absolutely amazing; I’m on my way for a hand granade. Gotta get that in so I’m all ready for the game, and it’s really just party time,” Texas fan Darralyn Johnson said.

All in all, the real goal of the trip is to see their team come out on top and punch their ticket to Houston for the championship game.

“Oh, we’re going to win! We’re going to win this baby! Yeah, we’re going to win this baby!” the Franks said.

“It’s great. Like I said, it’s a once in a lifetime make-a-trip to be somewhere we’ve never been before, watch an amazing game when the huskies crush Texas and we’re all good! Yeah, we’re going to take Sark down! Teach him a little lesson from Washington. Go dawgs!” Chris and Tina McGlothlen said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts