NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Over the past few days, Texas and Washington fans took over the streets of New Orleans in anticipation of Monday night’s Sugar Bowl matchup between the two teams.

“It’s been a great trip. I got in on New Year’s Eve actually, on a like 6 a.m. flight from Boston. Came here to see my boys and bring in the new year together and the game is an added bonus,” Texas fan Forest Evanson said.

Some of the fans didn’t come to New Orleans with a ticket but decided to make the trip anyway.

“Well, I’ve never been and our friends go to Tulane so we were like we better check it out. I’ve never been to Bourbon and I’ve heard a lot of great things,” Texas fans Kelly Matthews and Vanessa Nguyen said.

They decided that they’d rather spend Sugar Bowl night out in the town watching the showdown rather than inside the Superdome.

“We’re going to bar hop. We’re going to watch the game. And then later on tonight, we got some parties to go and just do New Orleans baby,” Texas fan James Brown said.

All of these fans say they don’t care where they’re at as long as their team takes home the win and makes it to the championship.

“Hey if the Longhorns win tonight, we’ll be in Houston doing it again. All the same. Let’s go. I’m taking off! Sorry! I ain’t coming to work! If we win tonight I ain’t coming to work, just so y’all know!” Brown said.

