NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A teenager is dead after an overnight shooting in a Gentilly neighborhood Saturday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim was a 17-year-old girl.

The NOPD says that just before 11:30, they were called to the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue on reports of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, the victim was found lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to the hospital by EMS where she later died from her injuries. Investigations revealed that the girl had just left another teenager’s party when the shooting happened.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done.

Homicide Detective Shondell Fields is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).