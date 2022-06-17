NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Comprised of representatives from more than 20 organizations, the Domestic Abuse Fatality Review Team (DAFRT) is now up and running.

The review team lies within the New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) and will identify trends, patterns and potential interventions for reducing the prevalence of domestic abuse and related fatalities.

It requires the NOHD to produce and disseminate an annual report outlining team findings and highlighting recommendations.

“The establishment of this review team coincides with my administration’s holistic approach to treating public safety as a matter of public health,” said Mayor Cantrell.

Domestic Abuse Fatality Review Teams have been established in cities across the country to understand better how systems can more effectively meet the needs of domestic abuse victims and survivors, and thus reduce fatalities in the community.

“This also shows that when all of our criminal justice stakeholders come together, we are better able to create initiatives and programs that will make our overall public safety agencies stronger, our residents safer and our prevention and intervention efforts more effective. We will continue to work diligently produce results that lead to a safer New Orleans for all our residents.”

According to the press release, over the last 10 years, an average of 10 percent of all homicides in Orleans Parish were identified as fatalities resulting directly from domestic abuse. The review team will provide information and analysis to identify gaps in systemic interventions and develop recommendations to prevent future fatalities.

“This fatality review team will help us take a deeper look at violent domestic incidents to see where the gaps are in services that possibly prevented a victim from getting help before it was too late,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of the New Orleans Health Department. “This will allow us to collectively develop better preventative programs and interventions to stop future violence.”

Among the agencies required to participate in the NOHD DAFRT include:

The New Orleans Police Department

New Orleans Emergency Medical Services

Orleans Parish Communications District

Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office

Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court

New Orleans Family Justice Center

In 2019, the NOHD’s Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Program (DV&SA) began reviewing domestic fatality characteristics to contextualize and document this issue in the community. The report found that while domestic fatalities make up only a tiny fraction of all domestic violence-related incidents, the impact on families and communities was devastating.