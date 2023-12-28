NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Legislative Auditor recently reviewed the Orleans Parish Tax Assessor’s Office and 2023’s reassessments.

According to assessor Errol Williams, the report is fairly positive.

“My values are below what the average price is, based upon the realtors, what the average price is being paid by realtors. I think they came up with a value of $340,000 per house and we were somewhere in maybe the $285,000-$290,000 range,” Assessor Errol Williams said.

Some disagree with the findings, such as Councilwoman Helena Moreno, who says the auditor’s report indicates Williams is sales chasing; which is prohibited by the Louisiana Tax Commission and bases assessments solely on recent sales.

Williams, however, denies the claim.

“The assessor doesn’t just use the sales price to determine a fair market value of property. We have a sales validation section that goes through each sale, and the intent is to determine what is of that sale represents what the market is in that respective neighborhood,” Williams said.

Moreno says the report points out that nearly 4,000 houses’ assessed values were about 13% higher than those of similar properties where recent sales were not taken into consideration, equating to over $600 in extra taxes per house.

In Moreno’s statement, she says, “I will be requesting that the Orleans Parish Assessor review potentially sales chased properties identified by the Louisiana legislative auditor and move through the change order process at the Louisiana tax commission to rectify these issues for these homeowners who are paying more than they should.”

However, Williams doesn’t plan on budging.

“I’ve heard some rumors about what she said I should do, but I’m going to comply with the constitutional requirements of the office and not necessarily what a city councilman or legislator may want at this particular time,” Williams said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts