NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans has announced a water main closure on Monday night could impact thousands of residents in the city.

The SWBNO announced at 9 p.m., crews will perform a test closure of a 50-foot main that supplements the water supply to:

  • Mid-City
  • Lakeview
  • Gentilly
  • New Orleans East

Residents living in these neighborhoods could experience lower-than-normal water pressure while the main is closed. The SWBNO adds residents living on the upper floors of multi-story buildings in these neighborhoods are likely to see the most impact.

If water pressure begins to drop significantly, crews will be on-site to reverse the main closure.

It is unclear when the test closure will end.

