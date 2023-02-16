NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board customers now have the chance to appeal expensive water bills.

The news comes after a new ordinance, allowing customers to appeal decisions made by the S&WB hearing officers The appeals are made to the council within 45 days of receiving the judgment letter.

The process will provide residents with a more direct and effective process of appealing bills.

For customers to make their appeals, they must submit the form via email, in person, by mail, or online. The form can be found HERE on the council’s website.

The act comes months after NOLA City Council took the initiative to help bring residents relief from high utility bills by setting S&WB policies and procedures. Their hope was to keep customers from ending up in collections.

For more information, customers can contact the Council Utilities Regulatory Office at 504-658-1110.

