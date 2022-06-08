NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning the New Orleans Police Department began investigating an incident in the Lower 9th Ward.

According to NOPD, a SWAT roll was declared in the 6000 block of Urquhart Street. Initial information shows a subject was barricaded inside of a residence.

Police urged the public to avoid the area.

No additional information is currently available.

