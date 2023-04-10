NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a vehicle they say was used in a number of vehicle burglaries over the span of weeks.

The NOPD has asked for the public’s help in locating a red 2019 Chrysler Voyager minivan with a Virginia license plate reading UFZ6927.

Photo Credit: New Orleans Police Department (sample photo of vehicle) actual license plate

The vehicle in question was reportedly used to as a getaway vehicle for suspects who committed vehicle burglaries throughout the New Orleans metro area and other cities. The details of the burglaries, such as the dates, times, and locations have not been released.

Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of this vehicle and/or its occupants is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

