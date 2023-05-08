Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The alleged suspect responsible for the deadly double shooting at the New Orleans restaurant, Mandina’s, is now in custody according to the New Orleans Police Department.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, and U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force, the New Orleans Police Department Violent Offender Warrant Squad was able to locate e and arrest 22-year-old Kyron Fadande in connection with the April homicide.

On April 28, a shooting in the 3800 block of Canal Street left Mandina’s waiter 23-year-old Hilbert Walker III dead and a 54-year-old woman dining inside, wounded. NOPD officers later released Walker was the intended target.

Through investigation, detectives identified Fadande as the wanted suspect and located him at a home in the Houston area Monday (May 8).

He was taken into custody and now awaits extradition back to New Orleans where he will be booked into the Orleans Justice Center on charges of:

Second Degree Murder

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Investigations into the shooting remain ongoing and anyone who can provide further details is asked to contact Homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

