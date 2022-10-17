Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for the person accused in a Sept. 7 hit-and-run incident in the 7th Ward. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver.

The incident happened at the corner of North Broad and Republic Streets, where the NOPD says the person struck the victim and continued driving. The suspected driver and his dark-colored Dodge truck are in the images above, from the NOPD.

Crimestoppers is taking anonymous tips at (504)822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

The NOPD is also taking tips to find the driver, at NOPDTIPS@nola.gov. Officer Jason Naquin is the lead investigator and can be reached at (504)658-6214.

