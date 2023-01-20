NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person that reportedly burglarized a home in the French Quarter.

According to the NOPD, just after 6 a.m. Friday, officers were alerted of an attempted break-in after someone tripped alarms trying to enter a home in the 500 block of Wilkinson Street. The suspect reportedly stole a security camera before running off.

The incident was caught on surveillance video and officers were able to get a photo of the alleged suspect.

Photo: New Orleans Police Department

Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect or additional information about this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

