NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person that reportedly burglarized a home in the French Quarter.
According to the NOPD, just after 6 a.m. Friday, officers were alerted of an attempted break-in after someone tripped alarms trying to enter a home in the 500 block of Wilkinson Street. The suspect reportedly stole a security camera before running off.
The incident was caught on surveillance video and officers were able to get a photo of the alleged suspect.
Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect or additional information about this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
