NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking into a South 7th Ward home and threatening to kill the people inside over the weekend. According to the NOPD’s Major Offense Log, an arrest warrant is been issued for 34-year-old Jamal Peters.

Police report that the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 26). It was then the NOPD says that Peters was armed with a knife and reportedly threatened to kill three victims, an 81-year-old man, and two women, ages 60 and 31. The relationship between the victims was unclear.

According to investigators, the victims were able to retreat to the front of the home while the suspect fled the scene. Peters remained at large as of Monday afternoon. Anyone with any information on the incident can contact NOPD 8th District detectives by calling (504) 658-6080.

