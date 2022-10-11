NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 19-year-old man is recovering after police say he was shot at his home in New Orleans East on Monday (Oct. 11).

The New Orleans Police Department says just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the home in the 7000 block of Crowder Blvd.

According to the NOPD Major Offense Log, the victim opened a door after an unknown suspect knocked. Police say the suspect then opened fire.

The victim was struck by bullets and wounded. He arrived at the hospital on his own.

The NOPD reports that the suspect then fled the scene after opening. His identity is unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation by the NOPD. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD 7th District Detective by calling (504) 658-6070.

