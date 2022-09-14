Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until prover guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the man they say is responsible for a shooting in Gentilly Sunday morning. Officers are looking for 22-year-old Michael Ranson.

The NOPD says that on Sept. 11 just before 5:00, they were called to the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive on reported shots fired in the area. Investigations revealed the shooting happened after an alleged argument with another man.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds but his condition was not released. Officers say Ranson is wanted on one count of attempted second-degree murder. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Michael Ranson’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.