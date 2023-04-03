Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has released information about an alleged suspect in a shooting that happened in the West Lake Forest on Sunday (April 2).

The NOPD is searching for 38-year-old Jahari Levy in relation to a shooting incident in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Boulevard. Investigations revealed, Levy allegedly came into contact with the victim, stole her gun and shot her multiple times before running off.

The female victim suffered a gunshot wound to her right knee and back and was taken to the hospital by EMS. Her condition has not been released.

The NOPD has asked for the public’s help in locating Levy. Anyone with information on the incident of where he could be is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

