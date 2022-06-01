NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of shooting and injuring someone in the French Quarter.

On Wednesday, June 1, the NOPD announced the arrest of 33-year-old Frederick Boudreaux in connection to the May 29 shooting.

The arrest stemmed from a suspicious person stop around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 29. Detectives say an officer patrolling Bourbon Street searched Boudreaux and found a firearm, MDMA, and marijuana.

It was shortly after that police identified Boudreaux as a suspect in the May 22 French Quarter shooting that left one person injured in the 500 block of Royal Street.

Boudreaux was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for charges that include:

Aggravated second-degree battery

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of narcotics with intent to distribute

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD 8th District officers at 504-658-6080.