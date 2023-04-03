NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in relation to a shooting in the Fairgrounds neighborhood that left one man wounded.

According to the NOPD, at about 9:13 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Roger Williams Street on a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, a man was found in front of his home in a vehicle, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The incident was carried out near the LSU Dental School. A shelter-in-place order was activated but half-an-hour later it was lifted.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the reported subjects shooting at the victim and then driving off in a dark gray sedan. One suspect was seen wearing red pants and the other in a grey sweatsuit.

In the video you can see the wounded victim limping to a residence as one of the suspects comes behind him, firing shots and then running away.

Anyone with information about these suspects or this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

