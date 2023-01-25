NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the individual suspected of a business burglary in the West Riverside area.

At about 6:20 a.m. on Friday (Jan.20), surveillance video captured a person inside a business in the 4700 block of Magazine Street. The individual reportedly left with cash and bottles of liquor.

There is no official description of the person but the NOPD says the subject was seen wearing a Spiderman backpack.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.

