NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A partnership between Southern University New Orleans and St. Augustine High School could send more recruits to the NOPD.

The Chancellor of SUNO and the President of St. Aug, came together Tuesday (Nov. 22), to sign agreements providing scholarships for students who express an interest in joining the NOPD.

SUNO will provide annual, full-ride scholarships to two St. Aug students who sign up to take classes that would lead to law enforcement careers.

” We’re going to use the education pillar, toward the world of prosperity. Instead of just the football and baseball and the basketball, we are focusing on education in a real way to drive wealth and to be able to create prosperity for black men,” said Alston Taylor, President of St. Augustine High School.

Tenth-grade student Jonathan Ashford said he would like to be in law enforcement, and he was surprised by the SUNO Chancellor with a scholarship at the signing ceremony. His scholarship is in addition to the two, annual scholarships.

